19:03 19.08.2022

UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has visited Odesa Opera Theater on Friday, according to the press service of Odesa City Council.

"For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the UN Secretary-General visited us. In addition to business meetings, Mr. Antonio Guterres, together with Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, visited the world-famous Odesa Opera House," says the statement posted in the Odesa.Official Telegram channel.

Trukhanov thanked Guterres for the visit and support for Ukraine and presented him with a pearl, the symbol of Odesa.

"After the tour, the Secretary-General took photo with a just married couple from Odesa, who were having a traditional photo shoot near the opera house," the city council said.

Tags: #odesa #guterres

