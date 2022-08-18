One killed, two hospitalized due to shelling of Mykolaiv on Thursday – mayor

According to preliminary information, as a result of daytime shelling of Mykolaiv, one person died on the way to the hospital, two more wounded were hospitalized, Mayor Oleksandr Sinkevych has said.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of daytime shelling, two people were injured, they were hospitalized. Another person died on the way to the medical facility," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Sinkevych said detailed information about the consequences of the shelling is being collected.