Explosions heard in Mykolaiv – mayor
In Mykolaiv, after the air raid alarm explosions are heard, mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported.
"Mykolaiv, there are explosions! Do not ignore the air alarm signal," Senkevych wrote on the Telegram channel.
Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19
Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff
UN Secretary General Guterres to visit one of Ukrainian ports after meeting with Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey
Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry