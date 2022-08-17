Facts

11:33 17.08.2022

Erdoğan plans to discuss steps to end Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv – media



During his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russian aggression, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to discuss possible steps to end the war through diplomacy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary General António Guterres, CNN Turk said, citing a statement from the presidential communication department.

"The meeting will discuss steps that can be taken to end the Ukrainian-Russian war through diplomacy, by activating the mechanism created to export Ukrainian grain to world markets," according to the statement on the website on Tuesday evening.

The Milliyet publication said Erdoğan will visit Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. During the visit, aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations at the level of strategic partnership will be assessed.

As reported, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Lviv on Thursday, August 18 to meet with the Ukrainian and Turkish Presidents.

