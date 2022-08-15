One of best military pilots of Ukraine Anton Lystopad killed

Anton Lystopad, one of the best military pilots of Ukraine, killed in a battle with the enemy, the Physics and Technical Lyceum of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council said.

"Anton Lystopad, a graduate of the Physics and Technical Lyceum, died in the defense of the Ukrainian state," the lyceum said in the Facebook page.

Lystopad studied at the Lyceum from 2005 to 2008. The institution said the deceased was remembered as a capable, very persistent and stubborn young man.

It is noted that after receiving the appropriate education, Lystopad became a military pilot of the highest rank.

"Millions of Ukrainians with delight and pride watched on the day of the 30th anniversary of Independence the flight of an aviation column of the parade of troops over Khreshchatyk. Our Anton was the leader of this column," the lyceum said.

In 2019, he was recognized as the best pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he was a participant in hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

"For his courage, courage and professionalism, a few days before his death, he was awarded by the President with a high state award – the Order for Courage of the third degree," according to the statement.