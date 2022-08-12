Reaction of intl community to Russia's nuclear blackmail should be quick and tough – Stefanchuk

The reaction of the international community to Russia's nuclear blackmail should be quick and tough, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk believes.

"The whole world should understand a simple truth – nuclear war has no borders, and there is no hiding behind alliances, unions, or anything else, and the reaction of the international community to such blackmail should be very fast and tough. It is necessary to further expand the sanctions package, including in relation to the Rosatom Corporation. And we are waiting for a powerful reaction and concrete actions of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Stefanchuk said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

Stefanchuk stressed that the Ukrainian conditions for preventing a nuclear catastrophe are very simple.

"Russian troops have to pack their things right now, leave the territory of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – Zaporizhia NPP. Russia should declare that it accepts the IAEA mission without any conditions. Moreover, the demilitarization of the perimeter of Zaporizhia NPP and Enerhodar should be immediate and inevitable, because today no one needs a repeat of the 1986 disaster [the Chornobyl nuclear power plant disaster], which will be many times more destructive for the whole world," the speaker of the parliament summed up.