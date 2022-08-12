Facts

09:52 12.08.2022

Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

1 min read
Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky urged military experts not to voice details of defense plans.

"The general rule is simple: war is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The less concrete details you give about our defense plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defense plans,” he said in his traditional video address on Thursday.

If you want to leave the big headlines, that's one thing. Frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, then that is another thing, and you should feel your responsibility for every word you say about our state’s preparation for defense or counteroffensive,” the president added.

Tags: #experts #military

MORE ABOUT

14:15 11.07.2022
More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

11:27 24.06.2022
EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

10:17 19.05.2022
Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

18:10 04.05.2022
Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

15:09 29.04.2022
Britain to send experts to help Ukraine investigate Russian atrocities

Britain to send experts to help Ukraine investigate Russian atrocities

18:11 28.04.2022
Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

15:21 23.04.2022
Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

15:58 22.04.2022
French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

19:20 12.04.2022
French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

13:18 12.04.2022
Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Kuleba discusses global food security with UAE FM, invites Emirati side to participate in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan

More than 8 mln doses of iodine prophylaxis drug produced by Darnitsa pharmacy since its registration

Zelensky meets with founder of humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen

Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD