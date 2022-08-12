Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky urged military experts not to voice details of defense plans.

"The general rule is simple: war is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The less concrete details you give about our defense plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defense plans,” he said in his traditional video address on Thursday.

“If you want to leave the big headlines, that's one thing. Frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, then that is another thing, and you should feel your responsibility for every word you say about our state’s preparation for defense or counteroffensive,” the president added.