Facts

16:36 11.08.2022

McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

1 min read
McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

The McDonald's fast food restaurant chain is introducing a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine over the next few months, the chain's press service reported.

As Paul Pomroy, corporate senior vice president of international operated markets, said in a message to employees, after lengthy consultations and discussions with Ukrainian officials, suppliers and security professionals, and in response to the request of our employees to return to work, we have decided to introduce a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine, where other businesses have safely resumed work.

Tags: #mcdonalds

