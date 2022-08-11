Facts

14:55 11.08.2022

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

2 min read
Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

The Estonian government decided at a meeting on Thursday to restrict the issuance of visas to Russian citizens and their arrival on Schengen visas issued by Estonia.

"We are observing a steep growth in the number of Russian citizens traveling through Estonia or arriving in Estonia from Russia," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said at a government press conference.

"The ability of Russian citizens to visit Estonia en masse or travel to Europe via Estonia contravenes the spirit of our sanctions," Reinsalu said. In his words, Russia should have no "possibility to keep living a normal international life at the level of its citizens."

Estonia will stop issuing work, student and business visas to Russian citizens, he said.

As an exception, Estonian residence permits will be extended for one year for the students finalizing their education at Estonian higher educational establishments, Reinsalu said.

Russian citizens with long-term residence permits in Estonia, visiting immediate family members in Estonia, Russian diplomats stationed in Estonia and their families, employees of international cargo and passenger transport companies, and citizens traveling consistent with EU laws (including people arriving in Estonia for humanitarian reasons) will still be admitted to Estonia.

The restrictions will take effect a week from now, on August 18.

Tags: #visa #estonia

MORE ABOUT

13:18 30.07.2022
Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

13:52 20.07.2022
Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

16:54 25.06.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

17:06 06.06.2022
Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

20:54 25.05.2022
Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

17:34 06.05.2022
Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

10:17 11.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission

12:27 10.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

16:59 05.04.2022
Estonia expels 14 Russian consular officers, closes Russian consulate in Narva, consular office in Tartu

Estonia expels 14 Russian consular officers, closes Russian consulate in Narva, consular office in Tartu

15:02 18.03.2022
Estonia expels 3 Russian diplomats - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Estonia expels 3 Russian diplomats - Estonian Foreign Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

LATEST

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

AD
AD
AD
AD