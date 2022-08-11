Facts

10:04 11.08.2022

Armed forces of Ukraine won’t leave shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered – Zelensky

Ukraine will not leave unanswered the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region that took place on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and our law enforcement agencies will not leave today's Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered. 13 people died as a result of the occupiers' attack on Marhanets'. More than ten are wounded, five are in grave condition,” he said.

According to him, “Russian troops were striking with Grads.” “This regular manifestation of Russian terror, just as the attacks on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, once again proves that it is necessary to increase military aid to Ukraine.”

