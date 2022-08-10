USA to allocate $89 mln to Ukraine for demining territories – ambassador

The United States will provide Ukraine with $89 million to deploy 100 de-mining teams, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"Landmines, unexploded ordnance, and other hazards block farmland, delay reconstruction, keep people from returning, and kill and maim innocent Ukrainians. That's why we're providing $89 million to enable Ukraine to deploy approximately 100 de-mining teams to make Ukraine safer," the ambassador said on Twitter.