Facts

11:12 10.08.2022

USA to allocate $89 mln to Ukraine for demining territories – ambassador

1 min read
USA to allocate $89 mln to Ukraine for demining territories – ambassador

The United States will provide Ukraine with $89 million to deploy 100 de-mining teams, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"Landmines, unexploded ordnance, and other hazards block farmland, delay reconstruction, keep people from returning, and kill and maim innocent Ukrainians. That's why we're providing $89 million to enable Ukraine to deploy approximately 100 de-mining teams to make Ukraine safer," the ambassador said on Twitter.

Tags: #united_states #demining

MORE ABOUT

17:09 19.07.2022
Cabinet okays attraction of another grant from USA of $4.5 bln

Cabinet okays attraction of another grant from USA of $4.5 bln

19:17 20.05.2022
Interior Ministry says due to intl aid there will be enough forces, means to clear mine territories soon

Interior Ministry says due to intl aid there will be enough forces, means to clear mine territories soon

16:48 29.04.2022
Interior Minister hopes for help of intl organizations in demining Ukraine's territories

Interior Minister hopes for help of intl organizations in demining Ukraine's territories

11:22 15.04.2022
Yermak holds consultations with national security advisers from USA, UK

Yermak holds consultations with national security advisers from USA, UK

16:06 27.03.2022
US to supply diesel fuel to Ukraine – Zerkal

US to supply diesel fuel to Ukraine – Zerkal

20:42 22.03.2022
USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

17:17 09.02.2022
Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

17:47 19.01.2022
Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

17:31 19.01.2022
USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

17:15 01.12.2021
In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

LATEST

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Health Ministry to begin delivering single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson around Ukraine

Resumption of oil transit from Russia via Ukraine expected in coming days, all parties agree

AD
AD
AD
AD