Facts

18:26 09.08.2022

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

2 min read
‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

The "Korean" scenario of the end of the war in Ukraine is impossible, according to adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

Answering the question of the BBC-Ukraine about the possible preservation of Ukrainian statehood on a territory smaller than Ukraine today, he said: "In this case, it is an endless war. This is the scenario of Minsk-2, 3, 4, 5, endless war. Because Russia is not North Korea. The Russian Federation in relation to Ukraine will not stop at the 38th parallel. It will go further, constantly further – this is the scenario of an endless war."

"That is, we signed (an agreement on the end of the war), they re–equipped their army, mobilized, heated up revanchist sentiments even more with propaganda - and went on to take some more territory," he believes.

According to Podoliak, Russia will adapt to the sanctions, gradually break the consolidation of the European Union, get formal or informal allies there, as a result of which a new war will begin in much worse conditions.

"Why? But because they will tell us: you didn't finish everything then. You were so powerful then, we helped you, but you didn't go to the end, to the right ending. And today we can no longer help you, we cannot say to our societies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain every year: let's once again Ukraine will fight with Russia, once again we will give them several hundred billion euros, once again we will accept refugees from Ukraine. We cannot live in this format. Russia will not stop. I say again: this is not North Korea," he said.

Tags: #podoliak

