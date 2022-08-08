Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

The Pivdenny Maritime Merchandise Port (Odesa region) has joined the work within the framework of the safe sea corridor of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Today, the SACURA vessel left the port, then the ARIZONA vessel joined it, which, in turn, left the port of Chornomorsk. Almost 60,000 tonnes of cargo are on board," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on his Twitter.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, there are 11,000 tonnes of soybeans on board SACURA vessel, it will go to Italy.

There are 48,500 tonnes of corn on board ARIZONA vessel, it will go to Iskenderun (Turkey).