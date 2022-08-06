Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Metal fragments of a missile, corresponding in their characteristics to S-300 missiles, were found at the site of a missile attack inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Kharkiv on the night of August 6, the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has said.

A pre-trial investigation of the missile attack has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and rules of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of Slobidsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv and priority investigative proceedings are underway.

"As a result of the attack by the occupiers, the warehouse of an enterprise was partially destroyed. There are no military facilities on this territory. During the inspection of the scene, metal fragments of a rocket, which in their characteristics correspond to S-300 missiles, were found," it said.