13:18 05.08.2022

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Construction of apartment buildings, in which premises will be provided to internally displaced persons (IDPs), will take 5-6 months, the cost will be about $700 per square meter for a furnished apartment, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"This is construction in relatively safe regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, etc. There are 16 regions in total. That is, construction of not only modular, but also apartment buildings for people who have moved from the temporarily occupied territories. This should be comfortable housing where there is a school nearby, parking lots," Tymoshenko said.

According to him, construction of such houses under the Fast Recovery plan (Ukraine Fast Recovery plan) will take only five to six months and will be relatively inexpensive – about S700 per square meter for a furnished apartment. He also added that the appropriate sites with communications had already been selected.

"Temporarily displaced persons will be able to live in these apartments until their regions are de-occupied. And when they return to their own homes, these premises will be transferred to the Ukrainian military, law enforcement officers and doctors who need housing," the Deputy Head of the President's Office said.

According to the presidential press service, Tymoshenko held meetings with the ambassadors of Germany, the Czech Republic and Japan regarding the participation of their states in the restoration of Ukraine and presented them with a corresponding plan.

In turn, the ambassadors of foreign states expressed their readiness to provide assistance.

Tags: #housing #idps

