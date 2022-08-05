Enemy holding four Caliber carriers in Black Sea, five in Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

The Russian occupiers continue to keep four Kalibr cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea, and five enemy Kalibr carriers in the Mediterranean Sea, the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of August 5, 2022: four enemy carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles are on combat duty in the Black Sea, a total salvo of 24 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to three ships and boats on combat duty; there are five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea,” it said on the Telegram channel.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out: 37 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which six vessels were moving from the Bosphorus Strait; 34 vessels to the Black Sea, of which six vessels continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.