Facts

10:02 05.08.2022

Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

3 min read
Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

First of all, the Head of state stressed that today's shelling by the Russian occupiers of Toretsk of Donetsk region, as a result of which eight people were killed, as well as the infrastructure was destroyed, is another cynical and calculated act of Russian terror.

“They knew where they were hitting, and they obviously wanted people to get hurt. However, we do not see clear and timely reports from some international organizations regarding this and thousands of other crimes committed by Russian terrorists. We saw today a completely different report from Amnesty International, which unfortunately tries to amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim,” Zelensky said in his video address.

He noted that there cannot be - even hypothetically - any condition under which any Russian attack on Ukraine becomes justified. “Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and openly terroristic,” the president said.

”And if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are allegedly the same in something, if some data about the victim is analyzed and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, this cannot be tolerated,” Zelensky added.

He reminded that almost 200 religious buildings alone - temples and prayer houses of various denominations - were damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes. Almost 900 medical facilities. Over 2,200 educational institutions. Dozens of universities, hundreds of schools and kindergartens.

“The occupiers repeatedly deliberately fired artillery and mortars at people queuing for water, at evacuation buses, and repeatedly at public transport stops. The Russian army did not even refrain from striking at the memorials to the victims of the Holocaust, at the cemeteries... At the camp with prisoners of war in Olenivka. And there are no reports about it for some reason,” Zelensky stressed.

In this regard, the head of state called the Amnesty International report an "immoral selectivity" that helps a terrorist state.

“Anyone who amnesties Russia and who artificially creates such an informational context that some attacks by terrorists are supposedly justified or supposedly understandable, cannot but realize that it helps the terrorists. And if you provide manipulative reports, then you share the responsibility for the death of people with them,” he said.

Tags: #amnesty_international #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:42 04.08.2022
Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

16:57 04.08.2022
Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

12:50 04.08.2022
China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

10:25 04.08.2022
Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

10:17 04.08.2022
Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

14:47 03.08.2022
After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

18:38 02.08.2022
Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

16:40 02.08.2022
Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

13:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

AD

HOT NEWS

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Three vessels with 57,000 tonnes of corn leave ports of Big Odesa - Infrastructure Minister

LATEST

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

Two supporters of aggressor detained in Lviv region, one of them wanted to aim missiles at Bandera monument - SBU

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD