Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

First of all, the Head of state stressed that today's shelling by the Russian occupiers of Toretsk of Donetsk region, as a result of which eight people were killed, as well as the infrastructure was destroyed, is another cynical and calculated act of Russian terror.

“They knew where they were hitting, and they obviously wanted people to get hurt. However, we do not see clear and timely reports from some international organizations regarding this and thousands of other crimes committed by Russian terrorists. We saw today a completely different report from Amnesty International, which unfortunately tries to amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim,” Zelensky said in his video address.

He noted that there cannot be - even hypothetically - any condition under which any Russian attack on Ukraine becomes justified. “Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and openly terroristic,” the president said.

”And if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are allegedly the same in something, if some data about the victim is analyzed and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, this cannot be tolerated,” Zelensky added.

He reminded that almost 200 religious buildings alone - temples and prayer houses of various denominations - were damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes. Almost 900 medical facilities. Over 2,200 educational institutions. Dozens of universities, hundreds of schools and kindergartens.

“The occupiers repeatedly deliberately fired artillery and mortars at people queuing for water, at evacuation buses, and repeatedly at public transport stops. The Russian army did not even refrain from striking at the memorials to the victims of the Holocaust, at the cemeteries... At the camp with prisoners of war in Olenivka. And there are no reports about it for some reason,” Zelensky stressed.

In this regard, the head of state called the Amnesty International report an "immoral selectivity" that helps a terrorist state.

“Anyone who amnesties Russia and who artificially creates such an informational context that some attacks by terrorists are supposedly justified or supposedly understandable, cannot but realize that it helps the terrorists. And if you provide manipulative reports, then you share the responsibility for the death of people with them,” he said.