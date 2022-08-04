Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Yaroslav Yanushevych to the post of head of Kherson Regional State Administration.

According to the President’s Office, the head of state signed relevant decree No. 553/2022.

During the meeting in the President’s Office, Volodymyr Zelensky handed Yaroslav Yanushevych a service certificate and expressed conviction that his experience and professionalism would be useful in fulfilling the tasks assigned to him as the head of an important region.

"The Head of State also stressed that Kherson region will certainly be liberated from the Russian occupiers, and the collaborators will be brought to justice," the message says.

Yaroslav Yanushevych was born in Kyiv in 1978. In 2000, he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (special field of Finance), in 2009, Mechnikov Odesa National University (special field Jurisprudence) and the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine (Public development management). He is a Doctor of Law.

Since 1996, he worked in various positions in the State Tax Inspectorate of Kyiv, since 2001 – in the State Tax Administration of Ukraine. In 2006-2007, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Administration of Ukraine.

From 2011 to 2013, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

In 2013, he held the position of Director General of state-run enterprise Document. In 2013-2014, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Financial Inspectorate of Ukraine. From 2014 to 2016 – Executive Director of the enterprise Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center.

Since 2016 – Advisor to the Director General of the State Enterprise Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center.