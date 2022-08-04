Facts

18:07 04.08.2022

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

2 min read
Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Yaroslav Yanushevych to the post of head of Kherson Regional State Administration.

According to the President’s Office, the head of state signed relevant decree No. 553/2022.

During the meeting in the President’s Office, Volodymyr Zelensky handed Yaroslav Yanushevych a service certificate and expressed conviction that his experience and professionalism would be useful in fulfilling the tasks assigned to him as the head of an important region.

"The Head of State also stressed that Kherson region will certainly be liberated from the Russian occupiers, and the collaborators will be brought to justice," the message says.

Yaroslav Yanushevych was born in Kyiv in 1978. In 2000, he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (special field of Finance), in 2009, Mechnikov Odesa National University (special field Jurisprudence) and the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine (Public development management). He is a Doctor of Law.

Since 1996, he worked in various positions in the State Tax Inspectorate of Kyiv, since 2001 – in the State Tax Administration of Ukraine. In 2006-2007, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Administration of Ukraine.

From 2011 to 2013, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

In 2013, he held the position of Director General of state-run enterprise Document. In 2013-2014, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Financial Inspectorate of Ukraine. From 2014 to 2016 – Executive Director of the enterprise Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center.

Since 2016 – Advisor to the Director General of the State Enterprise Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center.

Tags: #head #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

16:43 01.08.2022
Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

14:32 27.07.2022
Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

15:42 20.07.2022
More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

12:58 12.07.2022
General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

09:48 12.07.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

11:58 02.07.2022
Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

14:35 30.06.2022
Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

18:11 13.06.2022
Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

13:58 09.06.2022
Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

In case of long-term return to Ukraine, citizens should be removed from registration in EU countries – Stefanishyna

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

USA to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing liberated territories

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

USAID to provide WHO with extra $1.8 mln to support healthcare in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD