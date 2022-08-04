Facts

17:22 04.08.2022

USA to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing liberated territories

1 min read
USA to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing liberated territories

The United States will provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing the liberated territories, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine and Deputy head of the national mine action authority Vyacheslav Shapovalov met with employees of the American company Tetra Tech – the official representative of the U.S. State Department in Ukraine, which is tasked with providing assistance to our country in the field of mine action on behalf of the United States," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister noted that Ukraine currently needs logistical assistance for the units involved and planned to carry out mine clearance work in the territories liberated from the Kremlin occupiers.

"Such assistance will be provided as part of a comprehensive package of assistance for humanitarian demining, which is provided by the U.S. State Department," the deputy defense minister said.

