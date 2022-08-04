Facts

13:00 04.08.2022

ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

2 min read
ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has beeb unable to gain access to Ukrainian prisoners of war who suffered in Olenivka. This was reported by the ICRC press service.

"Our offer to donate supplies remains unanswered," the committee said in the statement.

The ICRC said they would continue to request access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Olenivka or elsewhere, and were ready to expand work in Olenivka if the necessary security guarantees were received.

"We already have medical, forensic, and humanitarian teams working in the vicinity since we have been present in Donetsk since 2014. It is imperative that the ICRC be granted immediate access to the Olenivka facility, and other places where the wounded and dead might have been transferred in order to carry out its humanitarian mission," the ICRC said.

In addition to providing assistance to the wounded and the dead, the ICRC will also meet with prisoners of war, register them and discuss with them in private the conditions of their internment and their treatment, in accordance with the obligations of States under international humanitarian law and the Third Geneva Convention.

The committee said representatives of the Red Cross visited Olenivka earlier to deliver water tanks, but did not get access to prisoners of war on an individual basis.

"As of yet, we have not been granted access to the PoWs affected by the attack nor do we have security guarantees to carry out this visit. Our offer to donate supplies remains unanswered. We will keep requesting access to POWs who are or were held in Olenivka, and any other sites where PoWs are held, guided by our humanitarian commitment and our mandate under the Geneva Conventions," the ICRC said.

Tags: #icrc #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

18:44 03.08.2022
Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

09:44 03.08.2022
Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

17:33 02.08.2022
Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

12:30 02.08.2022
Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

16:25 30.07.2022
Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

15:38 30.07.2022
Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

13:18 30.07.2022
Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

11:11 30.07.2022
ICRC reps will try to get into shelled colony in Olenivka – ICRC spokesperson in Ukraine

ICRC reps will try to get into shelled colony in Olenivka – ICRC spokesperson in Ukraine

08:58 30.07.2022
AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

18:49 29.07.2022
Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

LATEST

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

In case of long-term return to Ukraine, citizens should be removed from registration in EU countries – Stefanishyna

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

USA to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing liberated territories

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD