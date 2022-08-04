Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

On Thursday night, Russian invaders shelled the city of Nikopol and Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result, a woman was wounded, houses were damaged, and power grids were interrupted, according to Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"Russian troops fired on Nikopol twice. Some 60 shells from Grads flew into residential areas. Previously, people were not injured. One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged, and three dozen outbuildings were hit. A fire broke out in two private courtyards. Rescuers tamed the flame," Reznichenko said in the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

In addition, "buildings and equipment of three local enterprises, as well as more than 100 solar panels were damaged by shelling. Two power grids were cut in the city. More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without electricity. Emergency teams of electricians are working on the spot."

In Kryvy Rih region, the invaders fired at Karpivska and Shyrokivska merged territorial communities from Hurricanes, there is destruction of houses. As a result of the shelling, a 44-year-old woman was wounded, she was provided with the necessary assistance.