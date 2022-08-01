Facts

18:29 01.08.2022

It may become known whether ports in Mykolaiv will be able to open in few weeks – local governor

Perhaps in a couple of weeks it will be clear whether the ports in the city of Mykolaiv will be able to open, head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"Today I spoke with Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, perhaps in a couple of weeks there will be an idea whether the Mykolaiv ports can open. Therefore, in this situation, I understand for sure that we are moving towards our victory," he said in a video message on the Telegram channel.

