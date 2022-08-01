Facts

10:55 01.08.2022

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

1 min read
Due to the growing tension in the south of Serbia, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from visiting this region, if necessary, contact the hotline or cross to the territory of North Macedonia.

"We are monitoring the situation in southern Serbia. The parties must refrain from actions that could provoke violence. We strongly recommend that Ukrainian citizens refrain from visiting the southern regions of Serbia and avoid crowded places," Spokesperson for the department Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook on Sunday evening, July 31.

Nikolenko said that on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, an operational headquarters was created on the basis of the Ukrainian Embassy in Serbia and a round-the-clock hotline was opened to help Ukrainians: +38 (163) 111 3185.

In addition, he said that in case of an emergency, you can also contact the "hot line" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 (044) 238 1588.

"In the event of further aggravation of the security situation and blocking roads in southern Serbia, we recommend that Ukrainians use checkpoints on the border with the Republic of North Macedonia," Nikolenko said.

