Russians shell bedroom district of Mykolaiv at night: one person killed, six wounded

At night, Russian troops shelled one of the bedroom districts of Mykolaiv, high-rise buildings were badly damaged, one person was killed, six more were injured, Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reports.

"At night, after 01:00 on July 30, one of the bedroom districts of the city was shelled. It is previously known that one person was killed, six were injured. According to the results of the shelling, high-rise buildings received significant damage. Detailed information is being clarified," it said on Facebook.