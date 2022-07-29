Facts

15:58 29.07.2022

North Macedonia supplies T-72 tanks to Ukraine – media

1 min read
North Macedonia supplies T-72 tanks to Ukraine – media

The government of North Macedonia presented Ukraine with T-72 tanks, the Ministry of Defense of North Macedonia has confirmed this information following respective reports in social media with the footage of a column of military equipment, according to rts.rs.

"On Thursday, a convoy of Macedonian tanks headed for Ukraine, the Defense Ministry confirmed, saying they were "third generation" tanks from a battalion that would soon be disbanded. The footage shows several tankers with tarpaulin-covered vehicles, however, the Ministry of Defense did not specify how many tanks are heading to Ukraine," rts.rs said on Friday.

It specified that the Macedonian army has 31 tanks of this type in service. The tanks were provided to Skopje authorities by Russia in 2000.

"In fact, the Macedonian Ministry of Defense explained the decision to transfer the tanks to Ukraine free of charge by the assessment that these vehicles will become uncompetitive in a few years, and also by the fact that they will soon be replaced by modern ones," the publication states.

Tags: #tanks

MORE ABOUT

19:57 20.05.2022
Ukraine to receive first Gepard tanks from Germany in July – media

Ukraine to receive first Gepard tanks from Germany in July – media

10:53 26.04.2022
German company Rheinmetall applies for export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

German company Rheinmetall applies for export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

20:41 21.04.2022
Germany still cannot help Ukraine with tanks, heavy armored vehicles – FM

Germany still cannot help Ukraine with tanks, heavy armored vehicles – FM

15:40 21.04.2022
Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

10:55 27.03.2022
Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

19:16 15.03.2022
Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region destroy three Russian tanks, one armored vehicle together with crews – regional authorities

Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region destroy three Russian tanks, one armored vehicle together with crews – regional authorities

11:58 10.03.2022
Ukrainian military defeat tank regiment of Russian troops, eliminate commander Zakharov in Brovarsky district - Defense Intelligence

Ukrainian military defeat tank regiment of Russian troops, eliminate commander Zakharov in Brovarsky district - Defense Intelligence

22:24 28.02.2022
AFU in Sumy region destroys gas station of Russian army by Bayraktar strikes – Pivnich task force

AFU in Sumy region destroys gas station of Russian army by Bayraktar strikes – Pivnich task force

16:46 24.02.2022
Fifteen Russian tanks destroyed in Sumy direction - MP Bezuhla

Fifteen Russian tanks destroyed in Sumy direction - MP Bezuhla

12:14 24.02.2022
Some four tanks of Russian occupiers destroyed on Kharkiv bypass road - General Staff

Some four tanks of Russian occupiers destroyed on Kharkiv bypass road - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

LATEST

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

As result of strike on Kramatorsk, one killed, five wounded

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

AD
AD
AD
AD