North Macedonia supplies T-72 tanks to Ukraine – media

The government of North Macedonia presented Ukraine with T-72 tanks, the Ministry of Defense of North Macedonia has confirmed this information following respective reports in social media with the footage of a column of military equipment, according to rts.rs.

"On Thursday, a convoy of Macedonian tanks headed for Ukraine, the Defense Ministry confirmed, saying they were "third generation" tanks from a battalion that would soon be disbanded. The footage shows several tankers with tarpaulin-covered vehicles, however, the Ministry of Defense did not specify how many tanks are heading to Ukraine," rts.rs said on Friday.

It specified that the Macedonian army has 31 tanks of this type in service. The tanks were provided to Skopje authorities by Russia in 2000.

"In fact, the Macedonian Ministry of Defense explained the decision to transfer the tanks to Ukraine free of charge by the assessment that these vehicles will become uncompetitive in a few years, and also by the fact that they will soon be replaced by modern ones," the publication states.