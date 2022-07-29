Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

The number of people injured as a result of a strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv has increased to 15 people, five people have died, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Mykolaiv. The Russians once again attacked the residential quarter of Mykolaiv. Someone was standing at a transport stop, someone was walking with a pet. On the day of these ordinary people, Russian missiles broke in. The occupiers do not stop terrorizing the city, which boldly resists. For 24 hours in Mykolaiv, five people were killed, 15 more were injured," he said in the Telegram channel.

Emergency services are working at the site of the morning shelling.