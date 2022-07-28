Baykar company to provide Ukraine with drone for free, funds for which were collected in Poland

Baykar company will provide the Ukrainian army with the Bayraktar TB2 drone for free, the fundraising for the purchase of which was held in Poland, the initiator of this initiative, journalist Sławomir Sierakowski, said on Facebook.

"We sincerely thank all Poles who supported this significant action. We are impressed that hundreds of thousands of Poles took part in your campaign. We want to be a part of this human gesture of solidarity, and we make an offer. In the face of your campaign, we will donate the Bayraktar TB2 drone to Ukrainians so that they can defend their homeland in the best possible way. And we will monitor the direction of the collected funds by Ukrainian charitable organizations for purposes that serve to strengthen Ukraine," the letter of the Board of Directors of Baykar company, published by Sierakowski, states.

He also noted that during the campaign, more funds were raised than was necessary to purchase a drone.

"Since we have collected a surplus, that is, approximately 1.8 million zloty (and the proceeds from the auction), according to the description of the collection, we will transfer them to the fund of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is managed by the National Bank of Ukraine. By the end of the week, when the collection is finally closed, this amount may increase even more," Sierakowski stressed.