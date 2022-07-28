Facts

14:04 28.07.2022

Baykar company to provide Ukraine with drone for free, funds for which were collected in Poland

2 min read
Baykar company to provide Ukraine with drone for free, funds for which were collected in Poland

Baykar company will provide the Ukrainian army with the Bayraktar TB2 drone for free, the fundraising for the purchase of which was held in Poland, the initiator of this initiative, journalist Sławomir Sierakowski, said on Facebook.

"We sincerely thank all Poles who supported this significant action. We are impressed that hundreds of thousands of Poles took part in your campaign. We want to be a part of this human gesture of solidarity, and we make an offer. In the face of your campaign, we will donate the Bayraktar TB2 drone to Ukrainians so that they can defend their homeland in the best possible way. And we will monitor the direction of the collected funds by Ukrainian charitable organizations for purposes that serve to strengthen Ukraine," the letter of the Board of Directors of Baykar company, published by Sierakowski, states.

He also noted that during the campaign, more funds were raised than was necessary to purchase a drone.

"Since we have collected a surplus, that is, approximately 1.8 million zloty (and the proceeds from the auction), according to the description of the collection, we will transfer them to the fund of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is managed by the National Bank of Ukraine. By the end of the week, when the collection is finally closed, this amount may increase even more," Sierakowski stressed.

Tags: #bayraktar #baykar

MORE ABOUT

12:28 25.07.2022
Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

13:29 09.07.2022
Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

14:57 04.07.2022
Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

14:03 01.07.2022
Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

14:47 04.12.2021
Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

10:12 24.11.2021
Training with integrated use of Bayraktar, Javelin being held at Shyroky Lan training ground

Training with integrated use of Bayraktar, Javelin being held at Shyroky Lan training ground

17:56 29.10.2021
Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

15:40 12.08.2021
Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

13:46 27.07.2020
Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

13:01 20.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

Russia attracts forces openly professing neo-Nazi ideology to participate in hostilities in Ukraine – dpty defense minister

Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

Prosecutor General Kostin approves Oleksandr Klymenko as SAPO head – Yermak

LATEST

US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

Russia attracts forces openly professing neo-Nazi ideology to participate in hostilities in Ukraine – dpty defense minister

Russia inflicts 49 missile, 44 air strikes on Ukraine since start of July - AFU General Staff

Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

Prosecutor General Kostin approves Oleksandr Klymenko as SAPO head – Yermak

Zelensky: Dependent and unfree Ukraine isn’t Ukraine

Ukraine's goal is to strengthen sanctions to break Russian military machine – Yermak

USA allocates additional $74 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression– Ambassador Markarova

Zelensky: Invaders won’t have any logistical opportunities on our land

AD
AD
AD
AD