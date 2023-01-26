Facts

09:20 26.01.2023

Baykar transfers two more Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine

Baykar transfers two more Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine

The Turkish company Baykar has transferred two more Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine on a free basis, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"Today [January 25] we received two more Bayraktar TB2 drones from our great friends and partners of Ukraine - Baykar company," the Defense Intelligence said on its Telegram channel Wednesday.

"Baykar handed them over free of charge to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to support the people and protect peaceful innocent people. We are infinitely grateful for the uncompromising and constant support of Baykar during the most difficult times for our country," the message reads.

