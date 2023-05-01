Facts

11:38 01.05.2023

Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin announced the signing of new agreements with the Turkish manufacturer Baykar, which will allow Ukraine to provide itself with a new generation of weapons.

"Yesterday I worked a day in Türkiye at the Teknofest 2023 international exhibition of aviation equipment. Many meetings, one goal – to find ways to strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry. We have an important result – three new contracts with the Turkish manufacturer Baykar for Ukrainian manufacturers. I won't tell you the details, of course, but I assure you that these contracts give our country export earnings and next generation weapons," Kamyshin wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

