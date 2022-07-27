Facts

14:06 27.07.2022

Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

1 min read
Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon visited Irpin and said Ukraine stated a willingness that Slovenian municipalities would help in the post-war reconstruction of Irpin.

"With Oleksiy Kuleba, Head of Kyiv regional military administration, we reviewed the devastating consequences of the Russian military occupation of Irpin. The Ukrainian side expressed its wish that Slovenian municipalities help in the post-war reconstruction of Irpin," she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Fajon and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba also laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of the Fallen for Ukraine and honored the memory of the dead.

Tags: #slovenia

MORE ABOUT

15:40 21.04.2022
Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

10:11 28.03.2022
Slovenia's interim Charge d'Affaires begins work in Kyiv

Slovenia's interim Charge d'Affaires begins work in Kyiv

10:52 16.03.2022
Zelensky grateful to Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia for powerful evidence of support in difficult time for Ukraine

Zelensky grateful to Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia for powerful evidence of support in difficult time for Ukraine

20:46 15.03.2022
Ukraine can count on help of friends – Polish PM

Ukraine can count on help of friends – Polish PM

20:27 15.03.2022
Shmyhal discusses tightening of sanctions against Russia with PMs of Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic

Shmyhal discusses tightening of sanctions against Russia with PMs of Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic

11:48 15.03.2022
PMs of Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia to visit Kyiv as Council of Europe reps

PMs of Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia to visit Kyiv as Council of Europe reps

11:23 10.03.2022
Slovenian parliament supports Ukraine's membership in EU

Slovenian parliament supports Ukraine's membership in EU

11:16 07.03.2022
Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

11:43 26.02.2022
Slovenia to give Ukraine helmets, rifles and ammunition – media

Slovenia to give Ukraine helmets, rifles and ammunition – media

12:38 15.07.2021
Slovenia open for Ukrainian tourists – Foreign Ministry

Slovenia open for Ukrainian tourists – Foreign Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

LATEST

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

Russians hit hotel in Bakhmut, there are casualties; missile attacks launched on Toretsk, Avdiyivka

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

Ukrainian servicemen liberate Andriyivka from invaders

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

Zelensky holds first in history conversation with Uruguay president

Korban in Poland now, still intends to enter Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD