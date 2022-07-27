Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon visited Irpin and said Ukraine stated a willingness that Slovenian municipalities would help in the post-war reconstruction of Irpin.

"With Oleksiy Kuleba, Head of Kyiv regional military administration, we reviewed the devastating consequences of the Russian military occupation of Irpin. The Ukrainian side expressed its wish that Slovenian municipalities help in the post-war reconstruction of Irpin," she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Fajon and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba also laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of the Fallen for Ukraine and honored the memory of the dead.