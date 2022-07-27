President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a presidential draft resolution on the appointment of MP of the Servant of the People faction Andriy Kostin as Prosecutor General.

Draft resolution No. 7593 was registered on July 27, according to the Parliament's website.

As reported, on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the presentation of President Volodymyr Zelensky and agreed to the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Kostin is a MP of Ukraine, a member of the Servant of the People faction, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.