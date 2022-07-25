Facts

17:55 25.07.2022

Russian invaders' truck runs over car in Zaporizhia region, three people killed – Melitopol mayor

Three people, including a child, were killed as a result of a road accident with the participation of Russian invaders' truck in the occupied part of Zaporizhia region on Monday, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Today, a Russian military KAMAZ ran over a car with three people inside on the highway between Melitopol and Berdiansk. Two adults and a child were killed on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #invaders

