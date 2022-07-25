Facts

15:59 25.07.2022

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

1 min read
The Russian occupiers admit the possibility of their exit from Melitopol and warn that in this case the entire city infrastructure they mined will be destroyed, said mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Fedorov said that the entire infrastructure of the city has now been seized by the invaders and can be used as ammunition depots or military bases.

"Now the entire infrastructure of the city has been captured. Today they can stay in one school, tomorrow they will be in another and they don't care," the mayor said.

According to him, the occupiers have already begun to talk about the likelihood that they will have to leave Melitopol, but they warn that in this case all the urban infrastructure they mined will be destroyed.

