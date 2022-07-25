Three out of 15 German 'Gepards' are already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Three out of 15 German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery mounts "Gepard" are already at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Three first Gepards officially came from Germany today... These are anti-aircraft missile systems, to which tens of thousands of shells have been handed over to us... We expect 15 Gepards," Reznikov said on the air of the National Telethon on Monday.