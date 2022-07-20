Facts

11:18 20.07.2022

Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

The enemy has lost 200 military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, an airplane, 10 drones over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 20 approximately amounted to: about 38,750 of military personnel (plus 200), 1,700 (plus nine) units, 3,905 armored combat vehicles (plus 13) units, 856 artillery systems (plus five) units, 250 MLRS (plus two) units, 113 air defense equipment, 221 aircraft (plus one) units, 188 helicopters, 703 operational-tactical level UAVs, 167 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,775 automotive equipment and tankers (plus eight) units, 70 special equipment, " the message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction.

13:06 18.07.2022
Russia losses about 160 soldiers, seven tanks, four cruise missiles in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

13:09 13.07.2022
Russia losses bout 37,570 military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine

16:56 09.07.2022
Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

11:10 11.06.2022
Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

10:07 11.05.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

15:36 20.04.2022
AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

12:34 15.04.2022
Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

16:17 12.04.2022
Russian occupiers inflict over UAH 110 mln in losses on Mykolaiv – mayor

11:07 05.04.2022
Enemy regroups forces, intends to continue offensive in JFO zone, in Kharkiv region, in Mariupol area - Arestovych

13:46 03.04.2022
Stefanchuk: Looting is reality of Russian army

