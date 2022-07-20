Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

The enemy has lost 200 military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, an airplane, 10 drones over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 20 approximately amounted to: about 38,750 of military personnel (plus 200), 1,700 (plus nine) units, 3,905 armored combat vehicles (plus 13) units, 856 artillery systems (plus five) units, 250 MLRS (plus two) units, 113 air defense equipment, 221 aircraft (plus one) units, 188 helicopters, 703 operational-tactical level UAVs, 167 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,775 automotive equipment and tankers (plus eight) units, 70 special equipment, " the message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction.