Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss the defense support for Ukraine by Poland and allies, as well as coordinate their further steps to counter Russian aggression.

"I maintain a continued dialogue with Andrzej Duda. Informed the President of Poland about the current situation on the battlefield. Discussed the defense support for Ukraine from Poland and allies. Coordinated our steps to counter Russian aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter.