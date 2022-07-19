Facts

18:29 19.07.2022

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

1 min read
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss the defense support for Ukraine by Poland and allies, as well as coordinate their further steps to counter Russian aggression.

"I maintain a continued dialogue with Andrzej Duda. Informed the President of Poland about the current situation on the battlefield. Discussed the defense support for Ukraine from Poland and allies. Coordinated our steps to counter Russian aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Tags: #duda #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:53 19.07.2022
President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

09:43 19.07.2022
Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

12:47 16.07.2022
Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

11:05 16.07.2022
Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

12:23 14.07.2022
Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

10:31 14.07.2022
Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

10:10 14.07.2022
There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

16:36 13.07.2022
Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

09:53 13.07.2022
Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

LATEST

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

AD
AD
AD
AD