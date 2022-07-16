Facts

12:07 16.07.2022

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

The air defense forces of the Skhid (East) Air Command shot down four Kh-101 missiles that were fired by the enemy at Dnipro on Friday night, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Forces has said.

"On July 15, at around 10 p.m., the occupiers mounted missile attacks on Dnipro. Four missiles were shot down by the air defense system of the Skhid Air Command," it said on the Telegram channel.

The enemy Tu-95 TS strategic bombers fired the Kh-101 missiles from the northern section of the Caspian Sea.

Kh-101 missile is one the most high-tech missile in service with the aggressor country, the Ukrainian Air Forces said, adding that its warhead weighs more than 400 kilograms, while its flight range is 5,500 kilometers and its speed is 720 kilometers per hour.

