15:52 14.07.2022

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

Currently Ukraine has no critical need for a significant increase in the number of women on military register, therefore, women will be put on military register only by their consent, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on its Facebook page.

The General Staff has considered the proposals to amend the list of specialties and/or professions related to respective military specialties based on which women are to be put on military register. The list was approved by order of the Defense Minister of Ukraine, according to which women with specific specialties and/or professions will be put on military register from October 1, 2022.

"The general mobilization during the war with Russia has shown that around 1% of the total number of personnel mobilized for military service in the Armed AFU were women. The majority of women were appointed at the positions of medical personnel, liaison unit staff, psychological support specialists, records managers, accountants and cooks. Currently in the AFU there is need for women specializing in medicine, radio engineering and food-processing technologies. Thus, the experience of deployment of military units of the AFU and other military formations during the war shows that there is no critical need in the country for a significant increase in the number of women on military register," it said.

The Main Department for Personnel of the AFU General Staff decided to put women on military register only by their consent.

It is also proposed to start the procedures of putting women on military register not sooner than a month after the end of the special period in the country.

Tags: #women #military_register

