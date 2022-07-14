President's Office dpty head reports eight killed in missile attack on Vinnytsia

Eight people were killed as a result of a missile strike by Russian invaders on the city of Vinnytsia on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Russian missiles hit the center of Vinnytsia. Eight killed, including a small child. There are wounded. This is another crime of the invaders in our peaceful city deep in the rear," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

Earlier it was reported about two killed, including a child, and six wounded as a result of the strike.