Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

On July 13, a quadripartite meeting is scheduled in Istanbul with the participation of experts from Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and the Russian Federation on the unblocking of Ukrainian grain, security issues will remain a key element of the position of the Ukrainian side, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine stands for the issue of unblocking Ukrainian grain to be resolved under the auspices of the UN. In this context, we are grateful to Secretary General António Guterres for his active efforts to find a solution that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of our state. A quadripartite meeting is scheduled in Istanbul on July 13 with the participation of experts from Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and Russia," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, the modality of the functioning of sea corridors for the export of grain will be discussed, while security issues will remain a key element of the position of the Ukrainian side.