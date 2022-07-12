American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Since the beginning of the war, the American company American Technology Network (ATN), a manufacturer of night vision devices, thermal imagers, binoculars and tactical optical systems, has supplied thermal imagers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of $13.2 million, accepting payment in cryptocurrency, defense supply expert Kostiantyn Tymonkin has said.

"For the first time in the history of cryptocurrencies and the market for military goods, such an agreement took place with payment in cryptocurrencies directly to the manufacturer. In this case, since cryptocurrencies are fully legalized in the United States, it became possible to pay for deliveries directly in cryptocurrencies fully within the framework of legislation of Ukraine and the United States," Tymonkin said.

According to him, the supplies were paid for by donations of IT entrepreneurs made in cryptocurrency, as well as by a charitable contribution from ATN itself and private donors without attracting funds from Ukrainian or American taxpayers.

Tymonkin said the delivery has been completed and the recipients of assistance are the AFU’s General Staff, military special forces units and Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

He said, in total, more than 15,000 defenders of Ukraine were equipped with the gear.

At the end of May, the purchase of Binox 4T binoculars, optical instruments and accessories from ATN for a total of $4.5 million was announced by the Techiia Foundation.

American Technology Network was founded by Kyiv-born Marc Vayn in 1995. In 2014, ATN was one of the first Western companies to supply Ukraine with thousands of thermal imagers and night vision devices.

"I am a U.S. citizen, but I have Ukrainian blood and Ukrainian spirit in me. From the first days of the war, we mobilized to help Ukraine - we donate to humanitarian aid, we collected direct donations on our website, and now we have done what we are best at – producing a large batch of innovative optics ordered by Techiia Foundation," Vayn said of the delivery.