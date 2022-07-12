Facts

14:56 12.07.2022

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

2 min read
American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Since the beginning of the war, the American company American Technology Network (ATN), a manufacturer of night vision devices, thermal imagers, binoculars and tactical optical systems, has supplied thermal imagers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of $13.2 million, accepting payment in cryptocurrency, defense supply expert Kostiantyn Tymonkin has said.

"For the first time in the history of cryptocurrencies and the market for military goods, such an agreement took place with payment in cryptocurrencies directly to the manufacturer. In this case, since cryptocurrencies are fully legalized in the United States, it became possible to pay for deliveries directly in cryptocurrencies fully within the framework of legislation of Ukraine and the United States," Tymonkin said.

According to him, the supplies were paid for by donations of IT entrepreneurs made in cryptocurrency, as well as by a charitable contribution from ATN itself and private donors without attracting funds from Ukrainian or American taxpayers.

Tymonkin said the delivery has been completed and the recipients of assistance are the AFU’s General Staff, military special forces units and Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

He said, in total, more than 15,000 defenders of Ukraine were equipped with the gear.

At the end of May, the purchase of Binox 4T binoculars, optical instruments and accessories from ATN for a total of $4.5 million was announced by the Techiia Foundation.

American Technology Network was founded by Kyiv-born Marc Vayn in 1995. In 2014, ATN was one of the first Western companies to supply Ukraine with thousands of thermal imagers and night vision devices.

"I am a U.S. citizen, but I have Ukrainian blood and Ukrainian spirit in me. From the first days of the war, we mobilized to help Ukraine - we donate to humanitarian aid, we collected direct donations on our website, and now we have done what we are best at – producing a large batch of innovative optics ordered by Techiia Foundation," Vayn said of the delivery.

 

Tags: #crypto #atn

MORE ABOUT

17:48 06.04.2022
Crypto exchange WhiteBIT to help Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in informing Ukrainians on territory of foreign countries

Crypto exchange WhiteBIT to help Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in informing Ukrainians on territory of foreign countries

10:31 21.03.2022
Crypto exchange WhiteBIT announces integration with Diia

Crypto exchange WhiteBIT announces integration with Diia

15:13 20.03.2022
Ukrainian Crypto Fund raises over $60 mln for AFU needs

Ukrainian Crypto Fund raises over $60 mln for AFU needs

17:32 16.03.2022
Zelensky signs law on legalization of virtual assets in Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on legalization of virtual assets in Ukraine

18:54 04.03.2022
Currency.com donates $1 mln to support humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Currency.com donates $1 mln to support humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

12:27 15.06.2017
Law enforcers reveal money laundering using crypto currencies

Law enforcers reveal money laundering using crypto currencies

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

Death toll of Chasiv Yar tragedy reaches 35 – Emergency Service

Some 348 children killed, 650 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

LATEST

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Invaders hit Industrialny district of Kharkiv, residents asked to stay in shelters – Synehubov

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

Death toll of Chasiv Yar tragedy reaches 35 – Emergency Service

AD
AD
AD
AD