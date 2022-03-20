Economy

15:13 20.03.2022

Ukrainian Crypto Fund raises over $60 mln for AFU needs

Ukrainian Crypto Fund raises over $60 mln for AFU needs

The Crypto Fund of Ukraine, initiated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has raised more than $60 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Crypto assets significantly scale Ukraine's efforts to raise additional funds to support our army," the ministry emphasizes.

According to the ministry, in the first days of the war, cryptocurrency donations helped cover the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 34 million crypto donations were spent on the purchase of body armor, thermal imaging optics, medical supplies, dry rations, helmets and walkie-talkies.

The ministry also reminded that all official crypto wallets of the ministry are collected on the website.

People from all over the world can donate crypto assets

Tags: #ukraine #war #crypto
Interfax-Ukraine
