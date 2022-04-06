Telecom

17:48 06.04.2022

Crypto exchange WhiteBIT to help Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in informing Ukrainians on territory of foreign countries

1 min read
The European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, the exchange said in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will provide timely and reliable information to citizens of their country who, due to the war, are seeking temporary asylum on the territory of foreign states. WhiteBIT will provide the necessary technical capabilities and coverage of information on its resources.

The crypto exchange will also provide comprehensive organizational support and assistance for the consular service in countries where the company has its representative offices, and will support the Anti-Crisis Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a round-the-clock call center to provide advice to Ukrainian citizens.

Among other things, the memorandum provides for support for the technical equipment of mobile groups of the Foreign Ministry.

As WhiteBIT explained, the company, among other things, will contribute to the creation of barrier-free access for people with hearing impairments to foreign diplomatic institutions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to their services.

As previously reported, WhiteBIT launched integration and cooperation with the public services portal "Diia".

Tags: #crypto #whitebit
