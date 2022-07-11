Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, they discussed the issue of grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea, the Anadolu agency reports.

According to the agency, the presidents discussed the "issue of the grain corridor along the Black Sea."

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin also had a telephone conversation, which, in particular, concerned the topic of grain export.