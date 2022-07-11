State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians out, and that is why the occupiers burn Ukrainian grain right in the fields, the press service of the State Emergency Service has said on Monday.

It specifies that over the past day only in Mykolaiv region 11 fires were registered, one of which arose as a result of hostilities.

"As a result of enemy shelling in the village of Bereznehuvate, a field with wheat on the vine caught fire. Firefighters contained the fire on an area of about four hectares. Some 26 hectares of the future crop were saved from the spread of fire," the State Emergency Service said.