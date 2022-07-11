Facts

14:31 11.07.2022

State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

1 min read
State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians out, and that is why the occupiers burn Ukrainian grain right in the fields, the press service of the State Emergency Service has said on Monday.

"Russia's long-standing dream is to starve us out. It was like that in 1933, and now they are burning our bread right in the fields," the service said.

It specifies that over the past day only in Mykolaiv region 11 fires were registered, one of which arose as a result of hostilities.

"As a result of enemy shelling in the village of Bereznehuvate, a field with wheat on the vine caught fire. Firefighters contained the fire on an area of about four hectares. Some 26 hectares of the future crop were saved from the spread of fire," the State Emergency Service said.

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

12:02 07.07.2022
Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

10:39 06.07.2022
State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

11:39 05.07.2022
Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

14:04 02.07.2022
Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

15:54 30.06.2022
Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

17:20 24.06.2022
G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

17:33 22.06.2022
No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

20:42 16.06.2022
Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

LATEST

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Occupiers mount heavy attacks on residential areas on administration border of Luhansk, Donetsk regions – governor

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

Advance of Ukrainian troops in south is slow but steady – Pivden task force

Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

Google services to remain free for Ukrainian SMEs until war end

AD
AD
AD
AD