Facts

10:05 08.07.2022

Dortmund hands over municipal equipment to Mykolaiv – mayor

1 min read
The municipality of the city of Dortmund has handed over municipal equipment to Mykolaiv, including minibuses, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych reports.

"The city of Dortmund handed over municipal equipment to Mykolaiv, including 10 passenger and cargo-passenger minibuses. We will distribute them to our utilities. We also received equipment from Dortmund to repair roads and sidewalks," Senkevych wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He noted that "such assistance to our city became possible thanks to the Cities4Cities platform, which unites Ukrainian and other European cities. We posted information on it about what kind of equipment our city needs, and the Municipality of Dortmund promptly responded to our application."

Senkevych thanked the Dortmund community and "personally Mayor Thomas Westphal for the support of Mykolaiv and the whole of Ukraine."

Tags: #mykolaiv

