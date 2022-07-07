UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Thursday agreed to resign from the post of head of the British government, promised that the United Kingdom would continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their fight against the Russian occupiers.

Johnson in his address to the people of Ukraine said that the UK would continue to support Ukraine’s war for freedom for as long as necessary.

Earlier, Johnson announced that he had agreed to resign as Prime Minister of Great Britain when the Conservatives select a new leader.