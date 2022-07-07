Facts

15:53 07.07.2022

UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

1 min read
UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Thursday agreed to resign from the post of head of the British government, promised that the United Kingdom would continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their fight against the Russian occupiers.

Johnson in his address to the people of Ukraine said that the UK would continue to support Ukraine’s war for freedom for as long as necessary.

Earlier, Johnson announced that he had agreed to resign as Prime Minister of Great Britain when the Conservatives select a new leader.

Tags: #ukraine #support #uk

MORE ABOUT

17:28 07.07.2022
UK policy won’t change after Johnson's resignation – Zelensky in interview with CNN

UK policy won’t change after Johnson's resignation – Zelensky in interview with CNN

13:29 07.07.2022
European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

15:00 06.07.2022
Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

17:21 05.07.2022
Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

12:58 05.07.2022
Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

10:13 05.07.2022
Govts of Wales and Scotland allocate GBP 100 mln for military assistance to Ukraine – Johnson

Govts of Wales and Scotland allocate GBP 100 mln for military assistance to Ukraine – Johnson

09:19 05.07.2022
National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

19:09 04.07.2022
The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

17:12 04.07.2022
EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

17:05 04.07.2022
Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 70% of unguided projectiles, guided aircraft missiles released by Russia don’t reach target - General Staff

One person killed, six injured amid missile attack on Kramatorsk, data may change

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

Ukrainian flag hoisted over Zmiyiny, destruction of about 30 pieces of Russian equipment on island confirmed – task force

LATEST

No need to change Ukrainian driver's license for EU national ones – Council, EP decision

Zelensky thanks Johnson for supporting Ukraine

More than 70% of unguided projectiles, guided aircraft missiles released by Russia don’t reach target - General Staff

Some 89% teachers, 82% students and parents consider Ukrainian their native language – poll

Rada plans to adopt about 30 European integration bills by year end – MP

One person killed, six injured amid missile attack on Kramatorsk, data may change

Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

Ukraine cannot accept Jewish pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah - Ambassador Korniychuk

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

AD
AD
AD
AD