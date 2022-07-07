Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeyeva reported about 18 injured residents of the region as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers on Wednesday, July 6.

"The settlements of Bashtansky and Mykolayivsky districts were hit. Shelling was recorded in Ochakivska, Shyrokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Pervomaiska, Kutsurubska and Halytsynivska communities. In general, over the past day, 18 people were injured in Mykolaiv region. There are no children among the victims," Zamazeyeva wrote on Telegram.

According to her, all the victims have been taken to medical institutions and are receiving the necessary assistance.

As of Thursday morning, there are 294 people in Mykolaiv hospitals affected by the attacks of invaders on Mykolaiv region, the head of the Regional Council reported. Another 103 victims received outpatient care, Zamazeyeva added.