12:38 07.07.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on July 3 amounted to 11,152 civilians (a week earlier some 10,631), including 4,889 killed (4,731), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

This is the case, for example, in Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where numerous civilian deaths or injuries were reported.

According to confirmed UN data, some 1,862 men, 1,264 women, 157 boys and 137 girls killed, while the gender of 41 children and 1,428 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 6,263 wounded were 193 boys and 138 girls, as well as 190 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous week, five children were killed and 32 more were wounded.

If earlier the OHCHR report on the number of casualties was published daily, and then only on weekdays, now it has become a weekly one. The latest summary also shows data by month.

According to them, the deadliest month for civilians was March, with a minimum of 3,028 deaths, while in April their number dropped to 660, in May to 453 and in June to 361.

From July 1 to July 3, according to the UN, some 51 people killed, while in the first five days of the war from February 24 to February 28 some 336.

According to the report, in June 353 people died from explosive weapons with a large impact zone and 1,011 were injured, while mines and explosive remnants of war – respectively 8 and 18 (2% of the total losses).

The summary also traditionally states that the increase in figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to cases in the last week, since during this period the Office verified a number of cases from previous days.

