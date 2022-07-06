Facts

08:54 06.07.2022

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

1 min read
US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

U.S. actor, director, screenwriter and producer Liev Schreiber has become an ambassador for UNITED24, a fundraising platform for Ukraine in the direction of Medical Aid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"An American actor, director, screenwriter and producer with Ukrainian roots, co-founder of the BlueCheck Ukraine initiative, which has been implementing humanitarian projects in Ukraine since the first days of the war, Liev Schreiber has become UNITED24 Ambassador in the Medical Aid direction," Zelensky said in his Telegram channel.

The head of state thanked Schreiber and his team for helping Ukraine. "Liev, I believe that you will also help strengthen peace support for Ukraine within U24," the president said.

Earlier, U24 ambassadors were former football player and head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko, as well as Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina.

Tags: #united24 #schreiber

MORE ABOUT

12:19 05.07.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

14:57 18.06.2022
Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

12:39 06.06.2022
Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

12:57 04.06.2022
Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

20:03 18.05.2022
Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

17:36 20.04.2022
Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

LATEST

Irish PM arrives in Kyiv

As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

Lugano Declaration provides for regular control over recovery progress, financial flows in Ukraine

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

UNESCO technical delegation to visit Kyiv this week

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

AD
AD
AD
AD