US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

U.S. actor, director, screenwriter and producer Liev Schreiber has become an ambassador for UNITED24, a fundraising platform for Ukraine in the direction of Medical Aid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"An American actor, director, screenwriter and producer with Ukrainian roots, co-founder of the BlueCheck Ukraine initiative, which has been implementing humanitarian projects in Ukraine since the first days of the war, Liev Schreiber has become UNITED24 Ambassador in the Medical Aid direction," Zelensky said in his Telegram channel.

The head of state thanked Schreiber and his team for helping Ukraine. "Liev, I believe that you will also help strengthen peace support for Ukraine within U24," the president said.

Earlier, U24 ambassadors were former football player and head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko, as well as Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina.